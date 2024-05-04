Assam Girl Emon Gogoi Shines In Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship At Abu Dhabi, Clinches Bronze

ABU DHABI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam girl Emon Gogoi tasted success as she bagged the bronze medal at the ongoing 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This commendable accomplishment ushers in a new era in the sporting chapter of Assam and bolsters the state's growing prominence in the field of martial arts.

Representing Assam with pride, the talented athlete put on a splendid show as she demonstrated her impeccable skills and resilience throughout the tournament.

Her exhilarating display captivated the spectators and also earned her a podium finish in the prestigious event.