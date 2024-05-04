Assam Girl Emon Gogoi Shines In Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship At Abu Dhabi, Clinches Bronze

ABU DHABI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam girl Emon Gogoi tasted success as she bagged the bronze medal at the ongoing 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
This commendable accomplishment ushers in a new era in the sporting chapter of Assam and bolsters the state's growing prominence in the field of martial arts.
Representing Assam with pride, the talented athlete put on a splendid show as she demonstrated her impeccable skills and resilience throughout the tournament.
Her exhilarating display captivated the spectators and also earned her a podium finish in the prestigious event.
Delighted by her achievement, the Ju-Jitsu Association of Assam took to social media to celebrate this joyous occasion, highlighting Gogoi’s accomplishment as a source of pride for the region.
“A great news for Assam. We made the history. Emon Gogoi (Jorhat) beg BRONZE Medal in the prestigious event of Ju-Jitsu Asia,” the official Facebook page of the association posted.
Emon Gogoi's success serves as a source of inspiration to aspiring athletes across Assam, reaffirming the potential and talent present within the state.
Meanwhile, at least, 10 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh were chosen by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India to represent India in the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 1 to 8.
International teams participating in the eighth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships have begun to arrive in Abu Dhabi, signaling the start of the event scheduled to begin on Friday.
The championships are being held with the support of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The event is anticipated to welcome over 1,500 male and female competitors from over 30 countries at the Mubadala Arena from May 3-8.
Notably, Jujutsu, also spelled jiu-jitsu and ju-jitsu, is a group of Japanese martial arts and a method of close combat. It involves techniques for fighting both armed and unarmed opponents, with the goal of either subduing or incapacitating them.
The term was first used by Hisamori Tenenuchi when he founded the first jiu-jitsu school in Japan. Many modern martial arts and combat sports, like judo, aikido, sambo, ARB, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts, have incorporated techniques from jujutsu into their practice.
