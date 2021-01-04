Assam Girl Students To Get Rs 100/Day for Attending Schools & Colleges

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has announced that it will start giving financial incentives to all the students in schools and colleges, to encourage them to attend their classes regularly.

The girl students will receive Rs 100 every day to attend classes. Assam Education Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the same in Sivasagar on Sunday.

Dr Sarma added that the state government would deposit an amount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 for the undergraduate and graduate students, respectively. The amount will be deposited in their bank accounts by the end of January. The students can use the money to buy their books.

This move by the BJP-led state government can be seen as winning over the students' community of the state, before the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections.

While addressing a public gathering in Sivasagar on Sunday, Dr Sarma said that they wanted to implement this from last year itself. However, due to COVID-19, they could not implement it. Dr Sarma was in Sivasagar to distribute motorbikes to girl students, who passed last year's Class XII examination in the first division. Around 948 girl students received scooters in Sivasagar.

He said that even if the number of girls passing class XII examination crosses 1 lakh, the state government will continue to give two-wheelers to them. This year 22,245 girls passed their class XII Board Examination in the first division.

Dr Sarma further said that around 15,000 girls will get scooters in the month of February. Out of which, 5,000 girls will be the ones who passed class XII in the first dvision in 2018, and 10,000 girls who passed their class XII in the first division in 2019. Sarma said that the government wants everyone, both boys and girls, to enjoy the same kind of care.

We hope this gesture of the state government further encourages the students to perform better in their academics.









