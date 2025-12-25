Assam: Gita Jayanti Mahotsav Celebrated in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: A grand Gita Jayanti Mahotsav was held at Gita Ashram in Hojai recently drawing over ten thousand devotees and well-wishers in a deeply spiritual celebration of the Bhagavad Gita. The event, organized by the Gita Ashram Trust and the Gita Jayanti Celebration Committee, featured a large-scale collective recitation of the Gita, high-level spiritual discourses, and cultural performances.

The religious discourse session was chaired by Yashoda Dulal Rakshit, President of the Gita Ashram Trust, and presided over by Arjun Mazumdar, Secretary of the Celebration Committee. Among the dignitaries present were Bishnu Sharma, President of the Celebration Committee, Hojai District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, Dr Sunil Mohanty, Kshetra Prachar Pramukh of RSS Assam Kshetra, Hiru Prasad Mahanta, Xatradhikar of Jakhalabandha Bagharganga Xatra, Subodh Roy, District Sanghchalak of RSS, and renowned writer Renuka Devi.

The programme began with a formal welcome to the guests, followed by a welcome address by Bishnu Sharma. After his address, more than ten thousand people present at the venue collectively recited the 12th and 16th chapters of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison, creating a powerful and deeply moving spiritual atmosphere that attendees described as unforgettable.

District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati delivered a profound and spiritually rich discourse on the Bhagavad Gita in a short span of time. His deep understanding and spiritual insight drew widespread appreciation and praise from the audience.

Dr Sunil Mohanty, the chief speaker, spoke at length on the necessity of the Bhagavad Gita's emergence on the battlefield of Kurukshetra and its continuing relevance in modern life. He also explained how the five key areas of transformation (Pancha Parivartan) currently being promoted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in its centenary year are all rooted in the teachings of the Gita, illustrating each with relevant shlokas and examples.

During the same session, the Gita Ashram Trust and the Celebration Committee honoured two individuals for their dedicated service in spreading the Gita. Renuka Devi was felicitated for her work in translating the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita into the Manipuri language, while Krishna Pad was honoured for his single-minded efforts since 2020 in establishing the 'Namhatta Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Adhyayan Kendra,' which has made Gita study more accessible to the public.

Chief Guest Hiru Prasad Mahanta delivered an eloquent and soul-stirring address on the practical relevance of the Bhagavad Gita in daily life, leaving the vast audience deeply inspired.

After the concluding remarks by the chair, Ashok Kejriwal offered a vote of thanks to all the guests and participants. The religious discourse concluded with a Kalyan Mantra by Dhiraj Bora. This year's procession was themed around 'Pancha Parivartan,' highlighting the five areas of national transformation.

In the evening, a cultural programme titled 'Diha' was held under the leadership of Dr Jayanta Biswas. Fifteen local artistes presented devotional songs and dances, captivating the audience and bringing the day's celebrations to a vibrant conclusion.

