Assam: Golden Jubilee Edition of Bodo Sahitya Sabha Set to Enthrall in Heremba Playground

JAMUGURIHAT: In a much-anticipated celebration, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha is gearing up for its Golden Jubilee edition at the Heremba playground in Delaishri, hosted by the Jamuguri Sahitya Sabha. With a three-day schedule commencing on January 27, the event promises to be a vibrant showcase of Bodo literature and culture.

President Kamal Singh Basumatary and Secretary Dangsrang Daimari are at the forefront of the preparations, ensuring that the jubilee edition becomes a memorable and cherished event. The organizing committee is leaving no stone unturned to make this celebration a grand success.

The Heremba playground will transform into a cultural hub, resonating with the richness of Bodo heritage. The organizers extend a warm invitation to people from all corners of the state, urging them to participate and immerse themselves in the festivities.

The three-day extravaganza is set to feature a diverse array of activities, including literary discussions, cultural performances, and exhibitions. It provides a unique platform for artists, writers, and enthusiasts to come together, fostering a sense of community and shared appreciation for Bodo literature.

President Kamal Singh Basumatary expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, emphasizing the cultural significance of the Golden Jubilee edition. He stated that this is not just a celebration of the past fifty years but also to the enduring spirit of our literature and traditions.

Secretary Dangsrang Daimari echoed these sentiments, highlighting the inclusive nature of the event. He encourage people from all walks of life to join us in this jubilant celebration. It's an opportunity to showcase the beauty and diversity of Bodo culture.

As the countdown to January 27 begins, anticipation is building, and the entire region is abuzz with excitement. The Golden Jubilee edition of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha is poised to be a landmark event, celebrating the rich tapestry of Bodo literature and uniting communities in a shared cultural experience.