Assam: Golden Jubilee of Naduar Primary Bodo Sahitya Sabha Conducted Successfully

BISWANATH: The Golden Jubilee of the Naduar Primary Bodo Sahitya was organised successfully at the Heremba playground of Delaisri in the Biswanath district. The event was organised with a three-day schedule and received the footfall of a considerable number of dignitaries as well as the public.

Several events were organised as a part of this three-day convention. Former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and the chief guest for the day Taren Boro hoisted the flag to mark the beginning of the festivities for the last day of the event. This was followed by the open meeting which was chaired by the president of the Naduar Primary Sahitya Sabha Kamal Singh Basumatary.

A souvenir publication in the Bodo language named the Na Duarani Aagan was released by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur during the event. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA mentioned that the preservation of the language, culture and traditional resources is essential for the protection of the identity of the Bodo people. He also shed light on the history of the tribe and their language during this meeting.