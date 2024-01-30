Assam: Golden Jubilee of Naduar Primary Bodo Sahitya Sabha Conducted Successfully

BISWANATH: The Golden Jubilee of the Naduar Primary Bodo Sahitya was organised successfully at the Heremba playground of Delaisri in the Biswanath district. The event was organised with a three-day schedule and received the footfall of a considerable number of dignitaries as well as the public.
Several events were organised as a part of this three-day convention. Former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and the chief guest for the day Taren Boro hoisted the flag to mark the beginning of the festivities for the last day of the event. This was followed by the open meeting which was chaired by the president of the Naduar Primary Sahitya Sabha Kamal Singh Basumatary.
A souvenir publication in the Bodo language named the Na Duarani Aagan was released by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur during the event. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA mentioned that the preservation of the language, culture and traditional resources is essential for the protection of the identity of the Bodo people. He also shed light on the history of the tribe and their language during this meeting.
A vibrant cultural presentation was also organised as a part of this celebration. Traditional dance presentations from the Bodo and the Gorkha communities were also included in the cultural event along with other performances.
President Kamal Singh Basumatary and Secretary Dangsrang Daimari were at the forefront of the preparations, ensuring that the jubilee edition becomes a memorable and cherished event. The organizing committee is leaving no stone unturned to make this celebration a grand success. The Heremba playground was transformed into a cultural hub, resonating with the richness of Bodo heritage. The organizers had extended a warm invitation to people from all corners of the state, urging them to participate and immerse themselves in the festivities.
The three-day extravaganza featured a diverse array of activities, including literary discussions, cultural performances, and exhibitions. It provided a unique platform for artists, writers, and enthusiasts to come together, fostering a sense of community and shared appreciation for Bodo literature.
