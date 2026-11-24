OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The growing population of the rare Golden Langur in Bongaigaon district has brought good news for nature lovers. However, the presence of exposed electric wires in the Pahartali area of Abhayapuri has raised serious concerns over the safety of a large troop of the endangered primates.

Electric wires carrying 1,100 and 11,000 volts pass through the area, posing a serious risk to the langurs as they move from one tree to another in search of food. Nature lovers expressed their fear that the animals could be electrocuted at any moment. Several Golden Langurs have already died due to electrocution in different parts of the district in the past.

Local residents have urged the concerned authorities to cover the exposed wires with proper insulation to prevent any possible tragedy.

Since the troop started visiting Pahartali, local nature lover Raju Ram Roy has been personally keeping watch over the animals, setting aside his daily activities. Meanwhile, Bikram Ranjan Roy from the SAVE GOLDEN LANGUR team recently visited the area and inspected the situation. He also urged the Electricity Department to take immediate steps to insulate the exposed wires.

Nature lovers are regularly monitoring the troop to ensure its safety. With the Golden Langur’s habitat expanding into new areas, they stressed the need for immediate steps to protect the rare animals from electrocution.