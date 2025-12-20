Assam: Good Governance Week observed in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Hojai district administration is observing the Good Governance Week from December 19 to December 25, under the ‘Administration to the Village 2025’ campaign. As part of this initiative, special camps will be held at designated venues across the district. The identified locations include the Lanka, Hojai, and Dabka revenue circles, as well as the Block Development offices at Binakandi and Udali, and the Gram Panchayat offices of Dalphukhuri GP and Taralangshu Dimoru Tongia GP. During these camps, various departments, including Agriculture, Women and Child Development, Public Health Engineering, and Banking, will deliver public services directly to the people.

Citizens will also be able to register their grievances on the spot and get them resolved immediately, ensuring prompt redressal and direct benefit.

