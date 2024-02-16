Assam: Goria, Moria, Deshi activists stage two-hour protest in Morigaon

A Correspondent

Morigaon: Sadao Assam Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad (AAMJP) on Wednesday staged a two-hour protest programme at Bihutali in Morigaon town to protest against the deprivation of indigenous Goria, Moria Deshi people from the benefits of Basundhara scheme implemented by government. “Discrimination against Garia-Maria indigenous people in Basundhara scheme will not be accepted. Why the indigenous people are becoming the victims of religious discrimination?” they said. The protesters chanted slogans like “Chief Minister should answer”, “Give land pattas to landless indigenous people under Basundhara scheme”, “No conspiracy to deprive landless indigenous people of land rights”.

After the two-hour protest, they handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Morigaon District Commissioner. They also demanded land pattas. The protesters were led by the Morigaon District Committee of the Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Jayant Deka, former student leaders Chimal Deuri, Rajiv Nath, Morigaon District Media Club President Ratul Deka and more than 500 Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad workers from 20 regionals of Morigaon district.

