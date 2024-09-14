Assam Government Imposes Internet Ban During Class-III Recruitment Exam to Ensure Fairness

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam declared a temporary suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services throughout the state in an attempt to maintain the sanctity of the written Class-III recruitment examination. It has issued an order based on the powers conferred by the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, which will be effective throughout the state on September 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM in view of the written examination to be conducted by the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts."

This major move comes ahead of the examination to be taken by over 11 lakh candidates at 2,305 centres across 28 districts in Assam. Of these, 429 examination centres have been identified as 'sensitive' due to geographical locations and past incidents of malpractices recorded therein. The state government, resolute on having the recruitment process free, fair, and transparent, has therefore taken this restriction as a precautionary measure to avoid even a single case of cheating or adoption of unfair means.

Assam's Secondary Education Board, SEBA-a body conducting an examination on behalf of the Recruitment Commission-in close coordination with the state government, has taken all stringent measures to ensure the examination is conducted without any loopholes. In the previous examinations, there had been cases when some unscrupulous elements misused some mobile apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, X-Telegram, and YouTube for spreading impersonation/misguiding information.

It is in this regard that the move by the government aims to remove all prospects of rumor-mongering or spreading of false information that could raise suspicion about the fairness of the exam.

However, voice calls and broadband services will be permitted during the time of the examination to keep the lines of communication open for all essential needs. The authorities have made it crystal clear that any violation on account of this prohibition shall attract a penalty under Section 223 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, apart from relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

As per an official notification issued by Ajay Tewari, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, the suspension details have been provided below: He assured once again that the government is committed to choosing the best candidates purely on merit so that no scope for malpractices is left.