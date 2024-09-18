Assam Government Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to implement a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state via an order dated 17th September, 2024. The personnel department has issued an official notification to inform about this transfer postings.

According to the notification, Rituparna Chakraborty, ACS (DR- 04), Additional Director, Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue & DM Department and Additional Director, Land Records, Assam as additional charge.

Nabajit Pathak, ACS (DR-13), Additional Director, Land Records, Assam and MD, Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation is transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Goalpara.

Gayatri Patir, ACS (DR-19), Election Officer, Nazira is transferred and posted as Protocol Officer, General Administration Department.