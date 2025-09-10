Assam Government Restricts Sale and Purchase of Pork Amid Rising Swine Flu Cases

Guwahati: The Assam administration has issues an official notice restraining the sale and purchase of pork meat across the state following a surge in swine flue cases.

Authorities said the step has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the disease, which has raised concern among piggery farmers and traders.

The directive urges local bodies, meat sellers, and consumers to strictly adhere to the ban until further orders. Officials have also begun awareness drives in affected districts, cautioning the public against consumption of pork.

Veterinary officials confirmed that surveillance and testing are being intensified to prevent further outbreaks, while compensation measures for affected farmers are under consideration.