Assam Government Unfreezes Biometrics for Nearly a Million Residents, Ending Long-Standing Aadhaar Woes

GUWAHATI: Assam Government has ordered the unlocking of the Aadhaar biometrics of 9,35,682 residents that were disabled because of discrepancies in the National Register of Citizens. A directive from the Central Government now aims at reopening access to the 'Aadhaar' card-the lifeline to services and benefits too many to count across India.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma broke the good news on Wednesday at his office in Guwahati and said that the hapless citizens had become victims of a bureaucratic mess, as their biometrics were kept locked for more than two years-from February to August 2019. The anomaly had purportedly occurred when the lists of citizens being compiled through the NRC were matched up against the final published lists, not only in Assam but the whole country where persons were denied services like opening bank accounts-thought the NRC exercise was entirely unrelated to the UIDAI's Aadhaar enrolment centres. Coincidence of office locations at that time further seemed to trap those two processes in some kind of bureaucratic no-man's land with thousands of people.

Severing them from the rest of humanity, they reeled under such disabilities for years-from obtaining scholarships to ration cards and even school enrolments-without access to these essential services. Interventions by organisations such as the All Assam Students' Union and umpteen appeals from the aggrieved people made the government form a cabinet sub-committee, though the grievances are yet to be resolved by the Central Government.

The Government of India, in turn, responded on July 19, 2024, asking Assam to cradle the purpose and extent of the problem. Later, a formal proposal was sent on July 29, 2024, to release more than 9 lakh Aadhaar cards. After consultations with the Solicitor General, on 27th August, 2024 biometric lock was ordered to be opened by the government. The residents shall now start receiving the Aadhaar cards in next 15 days to a month's time.

The initial estimated number of people affected by the freeze was over 27 lakh, but it was revised to 9,35,682. Among places worst-hit are Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Sivasagar, with thousands of people having their Aadhaar cards blocked.

Chief Minister Sarma also described it as an important step towards the restoration of citizens' rights. "After years of fighting, this order brings long overdue relief to many who have been caught in a bureaucratic limbo," he said.