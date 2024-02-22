Assam: Government urged to release funds in Tinsukia districts

TINSUKIA: The suppliers and the contractors of the District Judicial Department Tinsukia are in dire strait under extreme financial constraints as the government did not release any fund during the last one year. These suppliers mostly of who are unemployed youth had been supplying vehicles and office stationery to the office. Many unemployed youths are directly or indirectly involved in the judicial courts. Mukesh Parik and Gopal Deb, president and joint general secretary of Sadou Asom Hindu Chatra Santha in a press release urged upon the Government to release the funds in next 48 hours.

