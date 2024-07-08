Assam Government urged to Solve Pending Problems

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A crucial meeting of the Coordination Committee of Ex-BLT Welfare Society (Outside BTC) was held in Guwahati on Saturday to discuss various pending issues of the ex-BLT cadres, release of jailed NDFB members and implementation of clauses of BTR accord in letter and spirit.

The Ex-BLT Welfare Society (Outside BTC) urged the government of Assam and India to resume complete rehabilitation of ex-cadres of the disbanded BLT of outside BTC, to include the Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts in CT(H) category, to release jailed NDFB chairman Ranjan Daimary and his colleagues and to take measure for the villages of Sonitpur and Biswanath districts which are not included in BTR as yet.

Talking to The Sentinel, the secretary of the Coordination Committee of Ex-BLT Welfare Society (Outside BTC)-Bistiram Narzary said the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) was simultaneously created as a part of BTR accord in 2020 but till today the council is in a ‘hung’ position in its over four years. He said the notification of villages and constituencies in BKWAC area had not been done to hold council election and the council is being run with a scanty fund. He urged the government of India and Assam to take sincere measure for smooth implementation of all clauses of the BTR accord as early as possible.

