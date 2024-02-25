Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria opens Sonbeel Utsav-2024 in Karimganj

Guwahati: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the Sonbeel Utsav-2024 at Sonbeel in Karimganj today. Organized by Assam University in association with DoNER, the festival aims to promote tourism and raise awareness about wetlands conservation.

Addressing the audience on the occasion, the governor said, “The splendour of Sonbeel, a freshwater lake, exemplifies the region’s abundant treasures. The vast water body, with its life-giving prosperity for aquaculture and the people as well, is one of nature’s marvels. It is now our responsibility to enhance the visibility of this pristine lake and align its tourism potential in sync with nature. Revamping communication channels and bolstering amenities for tourists are crucial to enhancing the importance of the lake across the globe.”

Kataria hailed Assam University for taking the lead in organising the Sonbeel Utsav in collaboration with other stakeholders such as the North Eastern Council, DoNER, local MP, district administration, and, more importantly, the people of the fringe areas. The Governor emphasised the vital role of Assam University in undertaking studies on Sonbeel and contributing to its sustainable development and promotion of eco-tourism.

The governor also said that, given Sonbeel’s status as a habitat for rare fish species and a sanctuary for migratory birds, there must also be comprehensive efforts to preserve its ecological integrity. He said, “By safeguarding the invaluable resources of Sonbeel, we not only uphold our environmental stewardship but also promote Sonbeel as a premier destination for eco-tourism, inviting travellers to immerse themselves in its unparalleled and pristine beauty.”.

The event was attended by MP Kripanath Malla, Joint Secretary DoNER Anshuman Dey, Vice Chancellor Assam University Prof. Rajeev Mohan Pant, and a host of other dignitaries.

Earlier, the Governor also held a review meeting with the district administration, various department heads, and heads of security agencies and took stock of the development works along with the prevailing law and order of Karimganj District at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office today.

