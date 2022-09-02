Assam Govt Appoints 14 'Guardian Ministers' For Several Districts

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday appointed 14 'Guardians Minister' for 35 districts of the state.
These ministers will be acting as guardians for these districts in the state and each ministers have been given responsibility of 2-3 districts to take stock of welfare schemes, implementation of infrastructure projects etc.
They will also be responsible for administration in the districts under their charge but won't be directly involved with the people.
Here's the list of 'Guardian Ministers':
Atul Bora – Kamrup (M), North Lakhimpur
Ranjeet Kumar Dass – Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia
Pijush Hazarika – Sonitpur, Biswanath, Kamrimganj
Kesab Mahanta – Morigaon, Golaghat, South Salmara-Mankachar
Parimal Suklabaidya – Nagaon, Hojai, Jorhat
Ajanta Neog – Jorhat, Nalbari
Ranuj Pegu – Sivasagar, Majuli, Barpeta
Ashok Singhal – Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Cachar
Jayanta Malla Baruah – Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi
Chandra Mohan Patowary – Kamrup, Darrang
Jogen Mohan – Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao
Nandita Gorlosa – Baksa, Bajali
Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Chirang, Tamulpur
Sanjay Kishan – Dhemaji
Besides this on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that 12,000 recruitment will be completed on September 22 taking the total recruitment to 42,000.
The decision for the same was taken during a meeting chaired by Sarma where senior officials were also present.
''In our concerted push to complete one lakh jobs at the earliest, glad to share that today we've decided to complete recruitment for 12,000 posts on Sept 22, 2022. Having completed 30,000 recruitments in May, this will take total recruitments so far to 42,000.
The 12,000 job aspirants, who have been selected for appointments through various examinations would be formally appointed in various government services.
Also read: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurates Poshan Maah in Tezpur
Also watch: