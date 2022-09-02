Assam Govt Appoints 14 'Guardian Ministers' For Several Districts

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday appointed 14 'Guardians Minister' for 35 districts of the state.

These ministers will be acting as guardians for these districts in the state and each ministers have been given responsibility of 2-3 districts to take stock of welfare schemes, implementation of infrastructure projects etc.

They will also be responsible for administration in the districts under their charge but won't be directly involved with the people.

Here's the list of 'Guardian Ministers':

Atul Bora – Kamrup (M), North Lakhimpur

Ranjeet Kumar Dass – Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia

Pijush Hazarika – Sonitpur, Biswanath, Kamrimganj

Kesab Mahanta – Morigaon, Golaghat, South Salmara-Mankachar

Parimal Suklabaidya – Nagaon, Hojai, Jorhat

Ajanta Neog – Jorhat, Nalbari

Ranuj Pegu – Sivasagar, Majuli, Barpeta

Ashok Singhal – Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Cachar

Jayanta Malla Baruah – Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi

Chandra Mohan Patowary – Kamrup, Darrang

Jogen Mohan – Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao

Nandita Gorlosa – Baksa, Bajali

Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Chirang, Tamulpur

Sanjay Kishan – Dhemaji

Besides this on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that 12,000 recruitment will be completed on September 22 taking the total recruitment to 42,000.

The decision for the same was taken during a meeting chaired by Sarma where senior officials were also present.

''In our concerted push to complete one lakh jobs at the earliest, glad to share that today we've decided to complete recruitment for 12,000 posts on Sept 22, 2022. Having completed 30,000 recruitments in May, this will take total recruitments so far to 42,000.

The 12,000 job aspirants, who have been selected for appointments through various examinations would be formally appointed in various government services.

Also read: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurates Poshan Maah in Tezpur

Also watch: