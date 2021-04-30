Assam Govt Extends Night Curfew, Closure of Shops & Business Estd Till May 7

GUWAHATI: With the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the state of Assam, the state government on Friday extended the ongoing Night curfew till 7 May. The order was issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

The order states that - "Whereas, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has vide order No ASDMA 28/2021/18 dated 26-04-2021 issued consolidated and revised guidelines for all districts for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in Assam for a period up to 1 May 2021.

Whereas, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has vide order No ASDMA 28/2021/27 dated 27-04-2021 issued directives on total ban on movement of individuals from 8.00 PM to 5.00 AM daily as an emergency measure for the well-being and safety of the people up to 1 May, 2021.



Whereas, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has vide order No.40 3/2020-DM-1 (A) dated 29 April, 2021 issued the guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 to be in force upto 31.05.2021 Now, therefore in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority. Assam hereby issues the revised and consolidated directives as follows which shall come in force with immediate effect and remain in force till May 7, 2021," stated the official notification.

Meanwhile, Assam on Friday recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll to 1,307 while 3,197 new cases pushed the tally to 2, 53,126.