Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Embroiled In Scam Involving Embezzlement Of Millions In Fake Aid Scheme

GUWAHATI: A massive corruption scandal has come to light at the Shrirampur branch of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank.

The scam involved a scheme where large sums of money were siphoned off in the name of government aid.

Bank officials and operatives were believed to be the perpetrators of this fraudulent activity where thousands of beneficiaries were duped under the false promise of temporary financial assistance of Rs 15,000.

It has been suspected that the scheme has been orchestrated by Dilip Kumar Narzary alongside his accomplices Thomas Borgoary and Ronen Hajowari.