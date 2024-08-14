Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Embroiled In Scam Involving Embezzlement Of Millions In Fake Aid Scheme

GUWAHATI: A massive corruption scandal has come to light at the Shrirampur branch of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank.
The scam involved a scheme where large sums of money were siphoned off in the name of government aid.
Bank officials and operatives were believed to be the perpetrators of this fraudulent activity where thousands of beneficiaries were duped under the false promise of temporary financial assistance of Rs 15,000.
It has been suspected that the scheme has been orchestrated by Dilip Kumar Narzary alongside his accomplices Thomas Borgoary and Ronen Hajowari.
The modus operandi of the scam involved convincing villagers that they are eligible for government aid. Subsequently, Borgoary and Hajowari posed as officials to collect personal documents from villagers, which they would hand over to Narzary, the alleged mastermind.
Thereafter, Narzary misused his position to ensure the approval of fraudulent loan documents.
The beneficiaries end up receiving only Rs 5,000 despite the promise of Rs 15,000 aid, indicating the embezzlement of the remaining funds.
The scale of this scheme stretches even further as loans to the tune of Rs 1 lakh or more are recorded on paper, while the majority of the funds are diverted by the fraudsters.
Discrepancies were discovered by the victims after going through their account statements with loans listed between Rs 1,01,862 and Rs 1,22,000, despite getting only Rs 5,000.
The exposed scandal has sparked massive outrage by the public and the victims are demanding a thorough government investigation.
The affected residents are also demanding that the conspirators should face severe punishment for committing this massive fraud.
Meanwhile, earlier in June this year, the CBI registered a case against four accused, including three then assistant managers and one former office assistant (multi-purpose), all working in Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB), Madhapur branch, Jorhat, on the allegations of entering a criminal conspiracy among themselves and others for fraudulently causing loss to the bank.
It was alleged that the accused dishonestly and fraudulently sanctioned and disbursed amounts in fictitious Self Help Group (SHG) loan accounts and transferred the proceeds of the same to the savings bank accounts of one of the accused, the then assistant managers, and other bank accounts.
The accused gained significantly at the expense of the bank, which incurred a huge loss, amounting to Rs. 8,28,42,900.
