Assam Gramin Vikash Bank hosts rural self-employment training in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Assam Gramin Vikash Bank conducted an inaugural event at the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) held at Chanmari, Tezpur. The event marked the commencement of a one-month (30-day) training programme in cutting and tailoring. Director Gautam Moitra and trainer Kavita Saikia were present at the event.

Binita Das Brahma, a trainer from the Tezpur Industrial Training Institute (ITI), inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp. The event highlighted the beginning of this training programme, which aims to empower 35 women in the Sonitpur district by making them self-reliant and providing them with means for economic growth. The ultimate goal is to improve the social and economic conditions of the participants and their community.

The training is completely free of charge and includes meal provisions.

