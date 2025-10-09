Assam: Group alleges use of fake caste certificates at Numaligarh Refinery

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The organization Duroniti Birodhi Yuva Shakti Asom (Anti-Corruption Youth Power Assam) has alleged that several individuals have been employed at Numaligarh Refinery by using fake Scheduled Caste certificates. The organization had earlier informed both the Golaghat District Commissioner and the Numaligarh Refinery authorities, submitting a list of names in connection with the matter. However, no action has been taken so far.

The organization has now set a 15-day deadline for the authorities to take action. Failing this, it has warned that it will launch an agitation and submit formal complaints to the President and the Prime Minister of India.

