Assam: GST unit arrests fake invoicing kingpin in Bongaigaon district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, arrested Abdul Kader during a raid at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district with assistance from the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF).

According to the department, Kader was allegedly involved in generating fake invoices and e-way bills for various coal businesses. He reportedly had 12 GST registrations in his name.

The preliminary assessment indicated alleged tax evasion of around Rs 45 crore, the department said. It also alleged that Kader was a key figure in the coal business and was involved in the smuggling of various illegal goods. Kader had reportedly been under the surveillance of the GST Intelligence Unit and had been absconding for several days before his arrest.

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