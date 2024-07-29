Assam: Guwahati Court Sentences APSC Officials in Recruitment Scam

GUWAHATI: A special court in Guwahati has handed down significant sentences in prominent Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) recruitment scam. On Monday Rakesh Paul, APSC member received 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 2 lakh. Fellow APSC members Basanta Kumar Doley and Samedur Rahman were each sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2 lakh.

Court also sentenced 29 other accused candidates to four years of imprisonment each with fines up to Rs 10,000. Rakesh Paul was convicted under four different sections according to informed sources. Earlier last week special court convicted 29 Agriculture Development Officers (ADOs) and APSC members Rakesh Kumar Paul, Basanta Kumar Doley and Samedur Rahman. This landmark verdict is first instance in Assam's history where such large number of officers have been sentenced to prison on same day for corruption while serving as public servants.

The case revolves around fraudulent ADO recruitment process conducted in 2013 during Rakesh Paul's tenure as Chairman of APSC. The accused obtained their positions in exchange for bribes. Out of 44 individuals charged court acquitted 11 due to insufficient documentary evidence. Acquitted include middlemen Vikash Pincha, Kunal Das Kaushik Kalita, APSC employee Syed Musharraf Hussain and candidates Beauty Gogoi Phiruj Moran, Jyotiban Dutta Saijali Johori, Dhritiman Roy Mousumi Saikia and Boichitra Hakmaosa.

Special court judge Deepak Thakuria mandated judicial custody for all 29 convicted officials. Defendants once esteemed figures in state's agricultural development sector, broke down in tears upon hearing verdict. Convicted officials include Mrigen Haloi Phanindra Saikia, Pranab Bharali Jyotirekha Das, Kobin Killingpi Preeti Das, Alok Kumar Mali Biswajit Doley, Kesabananda Borah Bornali Medhi, Bipul Kumar Deka Sweety Borah Hazarika, Satyanath Deka Kamal Krishna Das, Rituraj Sonowal Anjan Loying, Priyanka Bora Rosheshwar Timung, Sanghamitra Shyam Bidyut Das, Alpona Deori Jayanta Jeet Das, Dipankar Borik Raushan Roufi, Pranjal Barman Shakeel Aziz Hoque, Kalyan Sharma and Mofida Begum Saikia. They were convicted under Bhangagarh P.S. Case No. 159/2017. Charges involved Sections 120(B) 420 and 468 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for irregularities in ADO Examination conducted by APSC. Additionally, Rakesh Kumar Paul Basanta Kumar Doley and Samedur Rahman were also convicted under Section 7/13(1)(a)(d)(iii)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.