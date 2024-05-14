Assam: Guwahati Traffic Police and ACA Announced Comprehensive Road Plan for IPL 2024 Matches

GUWAHATI: As anticipation increases for the 2024 IPL season opening game in Guwahati it isn't only the players and spectators safeguarding their readiness. Guwahati's traffic officials are also ratcheting up to ensure an unimpeded and secure experience. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and Guwahati Traffic Police have recently laid bare their comprehensive plan. This plan is to manage traffic during the matches slated for May 15 and 19, 2024 to be held at the ACA Barsapara Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora and ACA General Secretary Tridip Konwar expounded the complexities of their traffic control tactics. It surpassed mere rules and regulations. The ultimate goal was to make certain everyone enjoyed the matches without any concerns.

The essence of the plan rests in the prohibitions introduced on specific roads within Guwahati City. These will be on match days. Prohibitions have been put in place for commercial goods transportation vehicles and slow-moving carts on designated routes. This measure is to mitigate traffic jams. One-way routes and diversion points have been established to regulate vehicular flow seamlessly.

Consider A.K. Azad Road for instance, will soon be transformed into a one-way street. The stretch from Arya Nagar to Lokhra Chariali will be easier for spectators to navigate for stadium access. Any potential hiccups will be averted.

Parking has also received due consideration. From Champabati Field to Lutuma Field, there are plenty of appointed parking areas. They will accommodate the crowds coming from various directions.

However it's not solely about the logistics that impress. The true spotlight is on the sense of camaraderie and care. It's not simply about controlling traffic. The primary focus lies in assuring that families, friends and fans can unite to enjoy the matches trouble-free. This intricate plan exhibits local authorities' devotion and sports organizations are collaborating to foster a safe, welcoming environment for everyone.