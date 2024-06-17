Assam: Gynaecologist Dr Pranit Kumar Barua passes away in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Dr Pranit Kumar Barua, a prominent gynaecologist of Darrang district known for his humble and polite behaviour to patients, breathed his last in the wee hours on Saturday at his residence in Ward No. 1 of Mangaldai town. He had been bed-ridden for last four years due to a very rare and critical ailment.

Born on March 2, 1953 to Dr Dibakar Barua, a medical practitioner of repute of that time in Nagaon,and Lily Barua, Pranit Kumar Barua came to Mangaldai to stay with his paternal uncle and eminent lawyer Ambika Charan Barua for his schooling. He completed his primary education from Mangaldai Town Boys’ Primary School and secondary education from Mangaldai Government Higher Secondary School. It may be mentioned that his paternal grandfather Pandit Ramani Kanta Barua, popularly known as ‘Ramani Headmaster’, was the first graduate of Darrang district and the founder Headmaster of Mangaldai Govt. Higher Secondary School. Completing his MBBS degree from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh in 1976, Pranit Kumar Barualater earned his post-graduation degree in Gynaecology and Obstetrics. He tied the nuptial knot with Madhumita Barua of Guwahati in 1984.

In 1980, he alongwith his friends Dr Mrinal Choudhury and Dr Dhyan JyotiSaikia, founded Mangaldai Polyclinic, the second nursing home in the district. He rendered is sincere and dedicated service to patients irrespective of their status or affiliation till he fell ill four years back. His last rites will be performed on Sunday after arrival of his two married daughters from abroad.

Darrang-Udalguri parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das, Chairperson of Mangaldai Municipality Board Nirmali Devi Sarma, Chairman of Mangaldai Development Authority Pratap Bordoloi, Mangaldai Media Circle, Mangaldai Town Club, and several other organizations have mourned the demise of Dr Pranit Kumar Barua.

Also Read: A TRIBUTE TO JUSTICE U.L. BHAT (sentinelassam.com)