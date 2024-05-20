Assam: Handwritten magazine ‘Prayas’ released in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Education Department in the HCDG College Nitaipukhuri, a handwritten magazine, ‘Prayas’ was released. The magazine was released by Debojit Mohan, Assistant Professor of the Education Department at Moran Women’s College, which was edited by Rashmirekha Chetia, a student in the sixth semester in Education Department of HCDG College in Nitaipukhuri.

