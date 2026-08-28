Assam: Harangajao artisan keeps Durga idol-making tradition alive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HARANGAJAO: With the festive season approaching, preparations for Durga Puja have begun in earnest. In Harangajao of Dima Hasao district, veteran idol-maker Pradesh Bhattacharjee is already busy giving shape to idols of Goddess Durga, continuing a craft he has pursued for nearly four decades.

Working with clay, straw, and bamboo, Bhattacharjee has been creating Durga idols for around 40 years. This year, too, preparations began well in advance, and his workshop is now bustling with activity as the puja season draws closer.

However, making idols in a hilly district like Dima Hasao comes with its own set of challenges. The greatest difficulty is the shortage of suitable clay and other raw materials required for idol-making. Good-quality clay is not easily available in the hill areas, while large bamboo and other construction materials are also difficult to procure locally. As a result, Bhattacharjee often has to bring essential materials from Silchar, adding to both the cost and effort involved.

According to the veteran artisan, idol-making in the hills is not merely an art but also a struggle to source the necessary materials and complete the work under difficult conditions. Despite the challenges, he continues his craft with the experience and dedication he has built over four decades.

This year, Bhattacharjee plans to make 14 Durga idols, of which he has already received orders for 10. He is hopeful of receiving orders for four more idols in the coming days and has accordingly continued preparations at his workshop.

Despite his long experience, Bhattacharjee feels that the market for high-budget Durga Puja celebrations in Dima Hasao remains limited. Consequently, demand for expensive idols is relatively low. At times, he does not receive adequate remuneration in proportion to the time and effort involved in making an idol. Rising prices of raw materials have further added to the pressure, while it is not always possible to increase the price of idols accordingly.

One notable exception is the Maa Shakti Durga Puja Committee at the Public Works Department office premises in Haflong. The puja is considered among the relatively higher-budget celebrations in the hill district, and Bhattacharjee has maintained a long association with it. For nearly 20 consecutive years, he has been making the Durga idol for the committee.

The four-decade journey of this veteran artisan from Harangajao is more than a story of idol-making. It is also a story of perseverance and the determination to preserve a traditional craft despite shortages of raw materials, a limited market and financial challenges.

Also Read: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway introduces Special Joyrides for Durga Puja Season