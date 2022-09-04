Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta inaugurated four blood component separation units

GUWAHATI: Every drop of blood is valuable and therefore to ensure that there is no wastage of blood donated by the donors, blood banks of 4 hospitals namely Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, Mangaldai Civil Hospital, Darrang, SMK Civil Hospital, Nalbari and BP Civil Hospital, Nagaon were equipped with Blood Component Separate Units (BCSU) which were on Saturday centrally inaugurated by Minister of Health & Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta at Lakhimpur.



In a glittering ceremony at Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital, the Minister after inaugurating the BCSU said, "The merit of Blood Component Separation Units is that the whole blood collected from one donor can save many lives," adding that people especially the youngsters should come forward and donate blood. He further said that Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital will soon have a super speciality block.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakhimpur MLA, Manab Deka said, "The performance of the Blood Bank of Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital has been very good and there is a collection of 300 plus units of blood." He also appreciated the efforts taken by the officials of the blood bank which has been frequently conducting voluntary blood donation camps.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by dignitaries and officials including MLA of Lakhimpur LAC Manab Deka, Deputy Commissioner Lakhimpur Sumit Sattawan, Director of Assam State Blood Transfusion Council (ASBTC) Pomi Baruah, stated a press release.

