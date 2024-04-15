Assam: Heavy Rainfall Forecasted to Hit Assam, RMC Issues Warning

GUWAHATI: The Northeastern state of Assam braces itself for turbulent weather conditions as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati issues a cautionary statement. According to the RMC-Guwahati, heavy rainfall is anticipated to lash various parts of Assam from April 15 to April 18, triggering concerns among residents and authorities alike.

The impending weather disturbances are attributed to a cyclonic circulation hovering over North Bangladesh and its surrounding areas, coupled with a moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal. As per the forecast by RMC-Guwahati, Assam is poised to experience thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and scattered to widespread rainfall during this period.

Specifically, heavy rainfall is expected to occur in Assam on April 16 and 17, prompting authorities to urge caution and preparedness among the populace. On April 15, isolated thunderstorms and lightning incidents are predicted in several districts including Baksa, Nalbari, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup-Metro, Darang, Udalguri, East Karbianglong, West Karbianglong, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, and Lakhimpur.

As the weather pattern progresses, April 16 is forecasted to witness light to moderate rainfall across many areas, with heavy rainfall anticipated in isolated regions encompassing districts such as Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Darang, and Udalguri. Moving forward to April 17, the expectation is for continued light to moderate rainfall across numerous locales, while isolated heavy rainfall is a possibility in districts like Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Majuli, and Dibrugarh.

Adding to the concerns, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds may occur in isolated spots across the state during this period, intensifying the need for vigilance and precautionary measures. On April 18, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are projected over districts like Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia, accompanied by mild to moderate rainfall in several areas.

The looming weather forecast has prompted authorities to issue advisories urging residents to stay indoors during adverse conditions, avoid venturing into waterlogged areas, and take necessary precautions to prevent accidents or damage to property. Additionally, farmers and agricultural stakeholders are advised to safeguard their crops and livestock against potential harm from inclement weather.