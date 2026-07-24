Assam: Heavy vehicle movement restricted on dykes in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid heavy to moderate showers, Cachar district administration, as a preventive measure, has imposed an immediate restriction on the movement of heavy commercial vehicles over identified vulnerable embankment stretches.

The order was issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) following a report submitted by the Executive Engineer, Cachar Water Resources Division, stating that the continuous movement of commercial and private heavy vehicles across several vulnerable embankments had caused considerable structural stress. The report warned that further deterioration could increase the possibility of embankment breaches leading to flooding, disruption of essential services, and damage to public and private property, besides posing a serious threat to public safety.

Accordingly, the district administration prohibited the movement of all heavy commercial vehicles, overloaded vehicles, sand-laden trucks, earth-filled dumpers, and other heavy vehicles on the vulnerable embankment stretches listed in the official notification.

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