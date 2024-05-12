Assam: Herd of wild elephants creating terror among villagers

Boko: Over the past few days, a herd of wild elephants, including elephant calves, has been observed close to the Boko area. As a result, villagers of Pakharapara, Dakuapara, Chandmari, Mouman, Tangabari, Sakhati, Jongakhuli and many other nearby villages have been under terror from the past few days. Furthermore, the elephant herd’s departure from the forests and entry into populated areas has resulted in a lack of sleep for the inhabitants.

According to the villagers, normally the herd of elephants graze in the nearby reserve forest area but after the evening the herd of elephants enter the villages in search of food and villagers chase the elephants from one side to the other till next morning. Now people of the area are not able to go for cultivation to their paddy fields and other works.

During the evening hours, the herd of elephants rush to the village from the Pakharapara reserve forest. Due to this, Boko- Jongkhuli road is closed for around one hour everyday. People of the area suspected that the herd of the elephants is stuck in the area due to the National Highway 17 expansion works in the Singra Reserve Forest area. According to the state forest officials, more than 7 thousands Sal trees from the Singra Reserve area have been cut for the highway expansion. However, forest officials also mentioned that they have found the elephant corridors in the area and highway authority will construct the expansion without destroying the elephant corridors.

The local villagers claimed that the state forest service has not yet taken any steps to drive the elephant herd out of the populated areas and into the forest. The area falls under the Singra Forest Range of the West Kamrup Division.

Also Read: Unhappy with exam results, class 12 student commits suicide in Tinsukia district

Also Watch: