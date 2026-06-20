Assam: Herd of wild elephants trample crops and houses in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A herd of 50-60 wild elephants that came out of the Nameri National Park to the adjoining areas in search of food have taken shelter at Kherani Tapu of Bamuni Pam in the northern part of Jamugurihat, creating great panic among the residents. The herd trampled down the paddy crops of the peasants and vandalised their dwellings, shelters, and temporary sheds (Tongi Ghar) as well. The locals alleged that despite several appeals and requests, the Forest Department had not yet responded to their call.

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