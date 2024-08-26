Assam: Hindu Rashtra Demand Committee Meeting held in Lakhimpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR5: A meeting of the Hindu Rashtra Demand Committee was held in Lakhimpur on Saturday at the Lakhimpur District Government Pensioners’ Association office. The meeting, which was organized in order to constitute the Lakhimpur district committee of the organization, was chaired by Pensioners’ Association president Sewok Hazarika, while the welcome address was delivered by convener Jonaram Deuri.

Attending the meeting, Hindu Rashtra Demand Committee president-cum-Majuli Dakhinpat Grihashrami Xatra Xatradhikar Janardan Dev Goswami delivered a lecture on the need and importance of a Hindu Rashtra. General secretary Balen Baishya attended the event as an appointed speaker.

The meeting was also attended by Brojen Hazarika, Girindra Hazarika, HYCPA central committee office bearer Bitumoni Gogoi, Lakhimpur district president Jugmjyoti Dutta, general secretary Ghankanta Borah, and many other prominent citizens of Lakhimpur, who delivered lectures. In the same meeting, the Lakhimpur district Hindu Rashtra Demand Committee was formed with Babul Borah as the president and Jonaram Deuri as general secretary on an ad hoc basis, the full-fledged body of which will be formed within a month by organizing a conference.

Also read: India a Hindu Rashtra, sizeable citizens accept this: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (sentinelassam.com)