Assam: Homage paid to wild elephants killed by train at Changjurai

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A memorial event was held on Tuesday at Changjurai, near Kampur, to pay tribute to the eight wild elephants killed by the Rajdhani Express train on the night of December 20.

The event, organized by the Rewati Mohan Foundation in collaboration with local residents, was held at the site where the elephants died. The programme included prayers and cultural performances by women.

The event was attended by social worker Bibhuti Bhushan Borthakur and forest officer Semim Akhtar, among others. The Forest Department also distributed torches to locals who helped chase the elephants away from the area.

