Assam HS Final Year Exam Update 2021: Evaluation Formula Revealed, Here is How Student Will Score

For students of Arts and Science with practical subjects:

50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.

30 marks to be calculated on the basis of practical exams conducted by institutions.

10 marks to be calculated from class test/unit test/pre-test/assignment/project works/attendance during the 2019-21 session.

10% marks to be allotted on the basis of marks obtained out of 90 marks in above mentioned 3 components.

Students with non-practical subjects (Arts/Commerce):

50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.

40 marks to be calculated on basis of marks in-class test/unit test/annual exam/pre-test/assignment/project etc.

Attendance of 2019-21 sessions to be calculated.

10% marks to be allotted on the basis of marks obtained out of 90 marks in above mentioned 3 components.

Vocational stream:

50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.

40% marks from practical exams conducted by institutions.

10 marks to be allotted on the basis of marks out of 90 in the above-mentioned components.