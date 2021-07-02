 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Assam HS Final Year Exam Update 2021: Evaluation Formula Revealed, Here is How Student Will Score

The Govt of Assam forms a Grievance redressal forum to provide for proper redressal of any grievance or dispute of the students after the declaration of Higher Secondary Examination results.

Assam HS Final Year Exam Update 2021: Evaluation Formula Revealed, Here is How Student Will Score

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-02T22:55:13+05:30

For students of Arts and Science with practical subjects:

50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.

30 marks to be calculated on the basis of practical exams conducted by institutions.

10 marks to be calculated from class test/unit test/pre-test/assignment/project works/attendance during the 2019-21 session.

10% marks to be allotted on the basis of marks obtained out of 90 marks in above mentioned 3 components.

Students with non-practical subjects (Arts/Commerce):

50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.

40 marks to be calculated on basis of marks in-class test/unit test/annual exam/pre-test/assignment/project etc.

Attendance of 2019-21 sessions to be calculated.

10% marks to be allotted on the basis of marks obtained out of 90 marks in above mentioned 3 components.

Vocational stream:

50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.

40% marks from practical exams conducted by institutions.

10 marks to be allotted on the basis of marks out of 90 in the above-mentioned components.

Tags: HS final result 2021 SEBA Hs exam result evaluation criteria 
Categories: Breaking News NE News Assam News Feature Education Live Blog 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X