Assam HS Final Year Exam Update 2021: Evaluation Formula Revealed, Here is How Student Will Score

For students of Arts and Science with practical subjects:
50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.
30 marks to be calculated on the basis of practical exams conducted by institutions.
10 marks to be calculated from class test/unit test/pre-test/assignment/project works/attendance during the 2019-21 session.
10% marks to be allotted on the basis of marks obtained out of 90 marks in above mentioned 3 components.
Students with non-practical subjects (Arts/Commerce):
50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.
40 marks to be calculated on basis of marks in-class test/unit test/annual exam/pre-test/assignment/project etc.
Attendance of 2019-21 sessions to be calculated.
10% marks to be allotted on the basis of marks obtained out of 90 marks in above mentioned 3 components.
Vocational stream:
50 marks to be calculated from 50% of best 3 subjects in HSLC/equivalent exam.
40% marks from practical exams conducted by institutions.
10 marks to be allotted on the basis of marks out of 90 in the above-mentioned components.