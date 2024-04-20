Assam HSLC Results: Jharna Saikia from Biswanath shines; Secures 2nd Place in State

GUWAHATI: Jharna Shaikia performed exceptionally well in the HSLC Examination 2023, securing the second position in the state with a total of 590 marks. Her achievement has brought pride to her family, school, and community.

She scored 98 marks in Assamese, 100 marks in English, 94 marks in Mathematics, 98 marks in General Science, 100 marks in Social Science, and 100 marks in Optional Mathematics, demonstrating her academic excellence and dedication.

Jharna's success has been widely celebrated in her village, where she received congratulations from many, creating a joyful atmosphere.