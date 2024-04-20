Assam HSLC Results: Jharna Saikia from Biswanath shines; Secures 2nd Place in State

GUWAHATI: Jharna Shaikia performed exceptionally well in the HSLC Examination 2023, securing the second position in the state with a total of 590 marks. Her achievement has brought pride to her family, school, and community.
She scored 98 marks in Assamese, 100 marks in English, 94 marks in Mathematics, 98 marks in General Science, 100 marks in Social Science, and 100 marks in Optional Mathematics, demonstrating her academic excellence and dedication.
Jharna's success has been widely celebrated in her village, where she received congratulations from many, creating a joyful atmosphere.
At her school, Sishu Vidya Niketan, she was welcomed with drums and dances, highlighting the pride and celebration surrounding her achievement.
Local MLA Pramod Thakur, along with Ranjit Dutta, the BJP candidate for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha, and leaders from the Bishwanath AASU and Bishwanath District Journalists Association, visited Sishu Vidya Niketan to honor Jharna for her outstanding performance.
In recognition of her hard work and dedication, MLA Pramod Barthakur donated Rs 50,000 towards her future higher education, while Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan contributed Rs 20,000, ensuring her academic journey continues smoothly.
Jharna's achievement is an inspiration for students statewide, highlighting the importance of hard work, determination, and perseverance in achieving one's goals.
Her success story will undoubtedly motivate many young minds to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.