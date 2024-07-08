Assam: Hundreds of devotees throng street of Haflong to celebrate Rath Yatra

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Hundreds of people from every walk of life took to the street to celebrate Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Haflong on Sunday.

According to Hindu mythology, the Lord along with his siblings - elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra - embarks on a nine-day annual sojourn to his birthplace. The idols are taken to the Gundicha Temple, where they stay till the 'Bahuda Yatra' (returning car festival).

The festival of Lord Jagannath was organized by Jagannath Bari managing committee in collaboration with other religious groups.

The Rathayatra commenced from the Jagganath temple located in the heart of the town in the afternoon. RATHs (Chariots) was pulled by hundreds of devotees, chanting Joy Jagannath, etc.

This year's Rathayatra procession drew the one of the largest number of crowd in the town. A large number of women devotees also participated along with kids to pull the pious chariots.

