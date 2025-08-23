Assam: ICAR–NRC promotes Mithun farming in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a significant step toward promoting Mithun farming in Dima Hasao, Dr Girish Patil, Director of ICAR–NRC on Mithun (Nagaland), along with Tadang Tamut, Chairman of the Jomlo Monglu Mithun Farmers Federation (Siang, Arunachal Pradesh), met with Mithun farmers from various villages on Thursday at Choto Ninglo, located approximately 90 km from Haflong, the district headquarters.

The purpose of the visit was to encourage local farmers and gather firsthand insights into Mithun rearing practices in the region. The meeting focused on key aspects such as scientific rearing techniques, veterinary care, data collection, and propagation strategies. Farmers engaged in a warm and productive dialogue with the visiting experts, including a renowned Mithun farmer from Arunachal Pradesh known for his success in Mithun-based livelihood development.

Also present were Dr Monoranjan Singh from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and Dr Titus, who contributed to the discussions. The farmers expressed strong commitment to adopting scientific Mithun farming practices with support from NRC on Mithun, the Dima Hasao Veterinary department, and other stakeholders.

Recent discoveries of Mithun populations in Dima Hasao have generated excitement among both farmers and researchers. The ICAR–NRC on Mithun is actively extending technical expertise, training, and infrastructure planning to support the district’s growing interest in Mithun husbandry.

Speaking to the media, Dr Patil praised the enthusiasm of the local farmers and highlighted Dima Hasao as an ideal location for Mithun farming. He emphasized its potential to significantly uplift the economic conditions of both individual farmers and entire villages. Despite having to trek several kilometers on foot to reach the site, Dr Patil described the meeting as one of the most successful and rewarding experiences in his field visits.

