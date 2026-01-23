Assam: Idols vandalized; Darrang police intensify probe

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang police have intensified investigations into the vandalism of earthen idols of Hindu deities, primarily Goddess Kali, at multiple temples in the greater Mowamari Gaon Panchayat area under Mangaldai police station. The incidents occurred on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning.

A total of 13 idols, belonging to both public and privately-owned temples, were damaged by unidentified miscreants within a radius of approximately two kilometers in the area.

A police team, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darrang, Hemanta Kumar Das, immediately visited the spots to assess the situation. Later in the evening, SSP Das held a meeting with local leaders and prominent citizens, assuring prompt police action. He described the vandalism as a deliberate attempt by miscreants to disrupt the peaceful environment and provoke communal tension in the region.

He appealed to the public to maintain faith in the administration, stay calm and composed, and avoid reacting to provocative elements.

Mangaldai Revenue Circle Officer Partha Pratim Baruah also addressed the gathering, urging residents to remain vigilant, refrain from spreading or believing rumours, and stay united to counter any hidden agenda aimed at disturbing law and order, especially ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Representatives from the police station-level citizens' forum, the Gaon Panchayat, Village Defence Organization, and other local bodies also spoke at the meeting, emphasizing community harmony and cooperation with authorities.

A case has been registered at Mangaldai police station under relevant sections of the law, and investigations are underway. Four persons have been detained on Thursday evening for interrogation.

