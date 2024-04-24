Assam: IIT Guwahati and Kamrup District Collaborate to Develop Innovative 3D Printed Dummy Ballot Unit for Voter Education

GUWAHATI: Striving to revolutionize voter education and participation, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has joined forces with Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Cell of Assam’s Kamrup district. Have introduced a novel 3D printed dummy ballot unit. The unit was unveiled at IIT Guwahati campus Monday. The dummy ballot unit signifies a substantial step towards encouraging an increase in voter awareness and involvement.

The unit is crafted with the aim of acquainting citizens. Especially new voters and senior citizens with the intricacies of the voting process. The 3D-printed dummy ballot unit aspires to dispel apprehensions, anxiety and uncertainties. These are often associated with voting.

Through its tactile, interactive experience. This tool was created to build confidence. It hopes to inspire maximum participation in democratic practices.

Kamrup District Commissioner (DC) Keerthi Jalli voiced praise for IITG. Praise came for swift design and production effort. It centered around a practical tool. "We applaud IITG for collaboration." she said. There was also mention of swift design and production. She confirmed it is a valuable tool. It could aid people. They may gain familiarity with voting process through it. Confidence was likely to bolster and encourage. The encouragement was for increased democratic practice participation.

The dummy ballot unit was created using cutting-edge 3D printing technology. Polylactic Acid (PLA) was the material selected. PLA is a biodegradable and eco-friendly material. It is derived from corn starch. IIT Guwahati Researchers managed the design. Also the manufacture of the device. The process took a remarkable 48-hour timeframe. Interactive such as sound and light indicators were included to assist. Assistance was given during the voting process.

Assistant Professor at IITG Ajeet Kumar talks about the importance of developed ballot unit. Stating, “With its interactive features and biodegradable material, this innovative tool will be a valuable resource. It's for educating citizens about voting process.” He emphasized the role of the device. A role in empowering people to participate in democracy with confidence.

Director of IIT Guwahati Prof Rajeev Ahuja praised the collaborative project. He focused on developing an educational electronic voting machine. Its purpose was to familiarize users with democratic process. He stressed importance of simulating real voting scenarios. This enhances understanding and engagement with electoral systems.

Initiative represents remarkable milestone in voter education endeavors. It brings together the expertise of academia and governance. It's part of umbrella program initiated by Election Commission of India (ECI). SVEEP aims to educate voters about electoral process. Collaboration between Kamrup district’s SVEEP cell and IIT Guwahati sets precedent. It's for future innovations in voter education and engagement.