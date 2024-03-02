Assam: Illegal Cattle Trafficking Foiled at Jorabat; Three Apprehended

GUWAHATI: On the Jorabat Link Road a truck was intercepted by officers on Friday night. This bust happened on a Friday night as part of their usual patrol check. The truck, bearing the registration number UP-21CN2107, seemed suspicious.
During a thorough check, officers found 28 live cattle and one that had passed away, all illegally onboard. This discovery led officials to ask for the necessary legal papers and a vet health certificate for the cattle. But, the driver and his two helpers couldn't provide these.
After interrogation, it appeared that the truck had come from Jorhat district. It was likely heading to Meghalaya with the animals. The missing documents sparked suspicion, ending up in the truck being seized and the driver and his two assistants being detained. The men were identified as Moksidul Islam (25), the driver, and Muksarikul Islam (28) and Suhel Ahmed (20), his assistants. Moksidul and Suhel come from Nagaon, while Muksarikul is from Morigaon.
The police seized the truck with all the cattle during the operation, which was executed in front of witnesses. They then took the three accused to the station where they're finishing the legal proceedings.
While the investigation continues, they're looking into all angles to learn about this smuggling operation's full scale. Interrogation of the arrested individuals is ongoing to understand where these cattle came from, where they were going, and who else could be involved in this illegal trade.
Many regions face the repeating problem of cattle smuggling. Mostly, it's because of money. These events can hurt animals. They could also risk our health. We need strict ways to stop illegal acts. One example of this is a recent bust at the Assam-Meghalaya border. This shows that authorities are watching closely. They're stepping up against such foul practices. They enforce rules for the safety of animals and the security of borders.
