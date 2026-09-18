Assam: Illegal earth excavation along Namti river sparks fear among locals

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Following the devastating floods that recently battered Upper Assam, allegations of rampant illegal earth excavation have surfaced in Nazira co-district, with locals expressing serious concern over the activities of an alleged land mafia network.

According to complaints from residents, large-scale illegal excavation is being carried out on government land along the banks of the Namti river in the Gahorisowabari area. Earth is reportedly being excavated using JCB machines and transported away in trucks on a daily basis for commercial sale.

Locals fear that the indiscriminate removal of soil from the riverbank could alter the natural course of the Namti river and increase the risk of flooding and riverbank erosion in the future.

The allegations have caused particular concern among residents of Gahorisowabari, many of whom have recently suffered extensive losses during the devastating floods, including damage to houses, agricultural land, and livestock.

Residents have reportedly submitted a written representation to the administration seeking immediate intervention. Meanwhile, the Amguri Forest Department has already inspected the alleged illegal excavation site and initiated a higher-level inquiry into the matter.

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