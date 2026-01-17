Assam: Illegal sand mining turns Bholagaon roads into deathtraps

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Illegal activities including timber smuggling and sand mining have reportedly become rampant at Bholagaon in Palasbari LAC of Kamrup district, creating serious threats to both the environment and road safety.

Bholagaon, situated along the busy Mirza–Chandubi road, has virtually been converted into an unauthorized sand mining hub. Scores of trucks loaded with illegally extracted sand remain parked along the main road for hours, causing frequent traffic congestion and endangering commuters.

According to local residents, sand mafias openly use the roadside as a transit point for illegal sand transportation. The indiscriminate parking of heavy trucks on the road has led to several alarming road accidents in recent months, turning the stretch into a potential death trap, particularly during night hours.

What has further angered locals is that these illegal activities are allegedly taking place right under the nose of the Loharghat Forest Range Office. Despite visible violations and repeated complaints, the concerned forest officials are accused of adopting a wait and watch approach.

Environmental activists have warned that unchecked sand mining severely damages river ecology, weakens embankments and increases the risk of floods. Residents have demanded immediate intervention by the district administration, forest department, and police to dismantle the illegal sand network and restore road safety.

They have also called for regular patrols, seizure of illegally operated vehicles, and strict action against those involved to prevent further accidents and environmental damage.

