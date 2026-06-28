Assam: Illegal sawmill seized in Barpeta's Chatala Village

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The Forest Department in a raid against illegal sawmills in Chatala, Barpeta district on Saturday, evicting an illegal sawmill operation. The crackdown took place in Chatala village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bahari Block Forest Officer’s office in the district.

During a joint operation led by the Barpeta Road Regional Forest Officer and the Bahari Block Forest Officer, forest personnel successfully seized the machinery of an illegal sawmill. A section of dishonest traders has been destroying forests by setting up these illegal sawmills. The Forest Department has now taken a strict stance against this corrupt circle.

It is worth mentioning that under the current government, which maintains a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, such dishonest groups have been destroying forests for a long time by setting up illegal sawmills in various parts of Barpeta district, including Chenga, Majdia, and Bahari. Forest officials have stated that strict action will be taken against the corrupt network involved in these illegal sawmill operations.

Also Read: Assam: Several illegal sawmills active in undivided Sivasagar district