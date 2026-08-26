Assam: Illegal tree felling goes unabated in Bogibeel; timber mafia under scanner

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Illegal felling of trees has allegedly continued unabated for several months in the Aithan Geman land in the Bogibeel area of Dibrugarh, raising serious concerns over the protection of the region’s green cover and the functioning of the forest protection mechanism.

According to local sources, a timber mafia network has been actively operating in the area, allegedly cutting down trees and transporting the logs to sawmills, where the timber is reportedly processed into finished wood products.

The alleged large-scale felling has sparked concern among environmentalists and locals, who fear that unchecked deforestation could have a long-term impact on Dibrugarh’s fragile ecological balance.

Sources alleged that trees are being systematically felled in the area and the logs are subsequently transported to different sawmills. The scale and continuity of the alleged operation have raised questions about how such activities could continue for months without effective intervention.

More seriously, some sources have alleged that a section of corrupt forest officials may be hand-in-glove with the timber mafia, allegedly facilitating the illegal felling and movement of timber.

If established, such a nexus could point towards a serious failure of the forest protection system and warrant a thorough investigation into the activities of both the alleged timber operators and officials responsible for safeguarding the forest resources.

Dibrugarh, once widely known for its relatively cool and pleasant climate, has been experiencing growing concerns over rising temperatures and changing weather patterns. An environmentalist said that the increasing loss of trees could further aggravate the impact of climate change on the city and its surrounding areas.

Environmentalists and concerned citizens have urged the authorities to conduct an immediate and impartial investigation into the alleged illegal tree felling in the Aithan Geman land.

Also Read: Over 2.42 lakh trees felled in Assam in past decade in name of development