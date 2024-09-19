Assam Improves Midday Meal Menu For Schools, To Serve Nutritious Food

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to provide a boost to the midday meal menu under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme. It is seen as an important step to improve the nutritional intake of children by providing them with a wholesome meal.
The revised menu contains 12 nutritious recipes that are cooked to give students a balanced diet. This initiative aims to enhance children’s health while making meals more tempting by offering a wide range of items.
The updated menu of the newly revised midday meal is carefully designed to ensure that children consume nutritious food throughout the week.
An official letter from the Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has instructed the District Mission Coordinators and Assistant District Nodal Officers of PM POSHAN to implement the modifications with immediate effect.
For instance, students will now enjoy a sumptuous millet-based recipe comprising of lentils and vegetables, including leafy greens. Dal and vegetables will be served as an alternative option if millet stocks are not available.
The meals served to the children will vary from day to day as the students will receive a balanced combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential vitamins.
On Tuesdays, schools will serve different variations of khichdi, a nutritious dish made from rice, pulses, and vegetables.
Rice, dal, and vegetables, clubbed with eggs for non-vegetarian children and soya-based alternatives for vegetarians will be provided on Wednesdays.
As far as Thursday is concerned, rice, dal, and vegetable-based dishes like bilahi tok and sagwala dal will be on the menu. Fridays will offer delicious options like lemon-yellow rice with soya chap masala or jeera rice with faldhari kofta.
Meanwhile, it is interesting to note the fact that the revised midday meal menu lays emphasis on local and regional ingredients, which not only provide essential nutrients but also makes the meal more appealing to the students.