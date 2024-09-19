Assam Improves Midday Meal Menu For Schools, To Serve Nutritious Food

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to provide a boost to the midday meal menu under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme. It is seen as an important step to improve the nutritional intake of children by providing them with a wholesome meal.

The revised menu contains 12 nutritious recipes that are cooked to give students a balanced diet. This initiative aims to enhance children’s health while making meals more tempting by offering a wide range of items.

The updated menu of the newly revised midday meal is carefully designed to ensure that children consume nutritious food throughout the week.