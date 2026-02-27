Assam: Incidents of fraud linked to land-related services on the rise in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Although the online system introduced by the State Government to expedite land-related services has brought significant benefits in many areas, incidents of fraud linked to the system are now reportedly increasing in the Nazira revenue circle.

The government had implemented the online mechanism to ensure transparency and efficiency in land-related matters such as land mutation (Namjari), land partition, and separate allotment of land pattas, etc. However, allegations have surfaced that a section of middlemen is misusing the system as a tool for exploitation, targeting innocent citizens.

Recently, several applicants who had applied online for land mutation, patta separation, and other land-related services in the Nazira Revenue Circle, reported receiving phone calls from unknown numbers such as 9633870671, 09436402740, 8099974580, etc. The callers allegedly asked for sensitive personal information—including application receipt numbers, Aadhaar card details, voter ID, PAN card information, and photographs—via WhatsApp.

The fraudsters reportedly demanded substantial sums of money under the pretext of facilitating or completing the pending land-related work. By misusing the name of the Revenue Circle Officer’s office, the scam operators have already deceived several unsuspecting individuals, causing significant financial losses.

The incidents have sparked concern in the region. Notably, the fraudsters have been using the names of both the Sivasagar and Nazira revenue circles to lure applicants with promises of expediting land-related services.

A major concern raised by many is how the fraudsters managed to obtain the phone numbers of applicants who had submitted online applications for mutation, partition, and patta separation. Some individuals have even expressed suspicion that an insider from within the office might be involved.

When contacted regarding the matter, Nazira Revenue Circle Officer Chandana Baruah stated that a fraud network had been attempting similar scams across Assam in recent times. She confirmed that a complaint had already been lodged with the police. The circle officer also acknowledged the possibility that an unscrupulous individual connected to the online land service system could be involved in the cybercrime.

To raise public awareness, the Nazira Circle Officer’s office has issued a public notice within its premises, listing the fraudulent phone numbers and cautioning citizens against sharing personal information. The circle officer has urged citizens to remain vigilant and hopes that the government will take immediate and stringent action.

