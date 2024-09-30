Assam: Indian Medical Association Organizes CME on Cancer Immunotherapy

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dibrugarh branch on Saturday evening organized a CME on Cancer Immunotherapy at IMA house. Dr. Kunjahari Medhi, senior director, medical and hemato oncology, Medanta hospital was the guest speaker on the ocassion.

Speaking on the ocassion, Dr Medhi said, “Due to advancement of treatment and diagnosis cancer can be treated. Nobody is immune to cancer, but they are aware then the disease can be defeat through advanced treatment.” “Young generation are having cancer due to their food habits and consumption of tobacco products. They should understand and quit tobacco which causes cancer,” Dr Medhi said.

He said, “Now medicines are coming which can treat the disease. The treatment like immune therapy, targeted therapy are most handy in cancer treatment.” “The diagnostic system has advanced after Pet scan and other modern diagnosis system have come up which can easily diagnose cancer cells,” Dr Medhi stated. Dr GS Borgohain and Dr Mriganka Baruah president and secretary of IMA Dibrugarh branch were present during the programme.

