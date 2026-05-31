Assam: Indigenous fish species face extinction threat in Kuruwabahi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The greater Kuruwabahi region under Bokakhat subdivision is currently facing a serious crisis regarding its indigenous fish species. Despite having a considerable number of wetlands, ponds, and other water bodies, native fish populations have been declining rapidly. While local ponds, canals, and wetlands were once abundant in indigenous fish, the situation has now changed dramatically. Local markets are flooded with imported fish from other states, whereas native fish have become extremely scarce or are almost absent.

According to concerns expressed by local residents, highly nutritious and flavourful indigenous fish species such as Goroi, Chengeli, Sol, Sal, Kuchia, Singi, Magur, Gedgedi, and Kandhuli are now on the verge of extinction. The situation has become so alarming that the younger generation is gradually becoming unfamiliar with these fish and their names, which is a matter of serious concern.

Environmentalists and local residents attribute this unusual decline in indigenous fish populations to several important factors. Firstly, the excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in agricultural fields has polluted water sources and disrupted fish breeding. Secondly, the filling up of wetlands and water bodies for unplanned construction activities has significantly reduced the natural breeding grounds of fish.

Unfortunately, no effective government initiative has yet been observed in Bokakhat subdivision for the conservation, breeding, and propagation of indigenous fish species. More surprisingly, Bokakhat still does not have a permanent Fisheries Department office. As a result, fish farmers and concerned residents are unable to receive official guidance or support from the government.

According to available information, there are 24 government fisheries spread across approximately 9 hectares of land near Bokakhat town. However, these fisheries have remained abandoned for a long time, and no government scheme or initiative has been undertaken for their revival. If these fisheries were scientifically restored and developed as breeding centres for indigenous fish, the shortage of native fish in the entire region could be significantly reduced.

Local residents have expressed concern that if the government and the Fisheries Department continue to remain indifferent, not only the greater Kuruwabahi region but the whole of Bokakhat may become completely devoid of indigenous fish in the future.

To address this crisis, one of the most important measures would be to reduce or stop the use of chemical fertilizers and adopt organic farming practices to protect indigenous fish species. Local residents have emphasized that widespread public awareness among farmers and the general public is essential. They have urged the government and the Fisheries Department to take immediate action to conserve indigenous fish and restore their populations.

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