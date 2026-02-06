Assam: Indigenous People’s Forum defers indefinite NC Hills bandh for 10 days

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Indigenous People’s Forum (IPF) has decided to defer its proposed indefinite NC Hills bandh for ten days following an assurance from Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika regarding formal talks on the organization’s demands.

According to an official communication addressed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through the district commissioner of Dima Hasao, the decision was taken during an extended committee meeting of the IPF held on February 3. The meeting took note of the assurance given by Minister Hazarika to the IPF team during a meeting at the CEM Guest House, Haflong, at around 9 am on the same day.

The Minister assured that the IPF leadership would be invited for formal discussions on their demands within ten days. In view of this assurance, and respecting the minister’s request, the committee reviewed its earlier resolution dated January 16, which had announced an indefinite bandh from February in the absence of any formal invitation for talks within January.

The committee resolved to keep the bandh decision in abeyance for another ten days. However, it also warned that if the assurance was not honoured within the stipulated period, an indefinite NC Hills bandh, including road and rail services, will be enforced from February 17.

The organization has urged the state government to take necessary steps to ensure timely dialogue to avoid disruption of normal life in the hill district.

