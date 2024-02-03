Assam: International Wetland Day observed at THB College in Biswanath Chariali

JAMUGURIHAT: A day-long programme was organized at the Department of Zoology, THB College in support of the Assam Zoological Society THB College Branch and Assam Science Society Biswanath Chariali Branch on the occasion of World Wetland Day-2024 on Friday. An awareness meeting was organized on the occasion which was chaired by Dr Bipul Kumar Bora, president of the governing body. Manisha Das explained the objectives of the meeting which was graced by Dr Ajit Hazarika, Principal of the College.

Dr. Sanjib Upadhyaya, Assistant Prof of THB College and secretary of Assam Science Society Biswanath Chariali Branch delivered an awareness lecture on the main theme, “Wetlands and Human Wellbeing”. He has made thorough historical aspects of the day and the importance of wetlands on human life. On presidential speech, Dr Bipul Kumar Bora delivered a thoughtful lecture on ecological significance of wetlands. Dr Ajit Hazarika also made a thorough lecture on degradation of wetlands and the role to be played by the young generation. Tusharika Bora, Assiatant Prof of THB College anchored the programme which was attended by more than 150 students and teaching faculty of the college.

